Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Officials Urge Public to Avoid Juhu Beach

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rainfall expected to continue through the end of June. With the monsoon intensifying across Maharashtra, authorities have ramped up preparations and issued multiple advisories to ensure public safety. The Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to avoid coastal areas, especially from June 26 to 28, as the sea conditions are forecast to be extremely rough. In particular, Juhu Beach has been flagged as a high-risk zone during high tides, and visitors have been asked to stay away.

Tide Alerts and Predictions

According to tide forecasts: On June 27, a high tide of 4.73 meters is expected at 1:40 PM. On June 28, the sea will rise to 4.64 meters at 2:26 PM. These tides, combined with persistent heavy rainfall, heighten the risk of urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Weather Forecast for June 27

The IMD forecasts generally cloudy skies with heavy rain for Mumbai on June 27. Temperatures are expected to hover between a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 30°C. Mumbai has already exceeded its average June rainfall in some parts. Colaba recorded 548.2 mm, surpassing the monthly average of 542.3 mm, while Santacruz received 478.9 mm, still below its average of 537.1 mm. Notably heavy rainfall was reported on: June 15–16: 100.4 mm and June 18–19: 142.6 mm.

In light of these figures, an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Raigad, indicating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas. The city’s water supply is also seeing a positive impact. The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have reached 36% of their combined capacity — the highest level recorded in the past three years for June.Rainfall has not been limited to the metropolitan region. The Konkan and western Maharashtra regions, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, have all been issued orange alerts due to ongoing heavy showers.