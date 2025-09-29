Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert in Mumbai, Thane Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall has lashed out Mumbai and its surrounding areas and this will continue for Monday (29). IMD has issued Red alert for city and suburbs, showing intense spell throughout the day. The intensity of rainfall will be lower as compared to Sunday (28), however officials have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Weather department has a red alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in these areas, asking locals to remain cautious. BMC's disaster management cell, the Andheri subway has been shut down for traffic movement on Sunday morning.

Just in : Amid extremely heavy rains expected, holiday is declared for all schools & colleges in Palghar for tomorrow. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/twjHGpfxcq — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 28, 2025

Central and Western Railway local trains experienced minor delays, but BEST buses operated normally. Over the past 24 hours, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 120.8 mm of rain, and the Santacruze observatory recorded 83.8 mm. PTI reported a high tide of 3.24 metres is expected at 2:55 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8:50 pm.