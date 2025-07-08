Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Rain Expected Today and Throughout the Week

The city of dreams is set to witness a constant rainy spell in the coming days starting July 8. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning residents of heavy showers. On Monday, July 7, scattered showers had already begun, with the city recording around 29°C temperature and wind speeds reaching up to 31 km/h. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue throughout the day, while heavier spells may occur intermittently during the week, the IMD forecast has said.

The yellow alert for Mumbai includes the possibility of gusty winds between 45–60 km/h, elevated cloud formations, and sudden storm bursts in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Mumbai’s suburban districts Thane and Palghar are also on yellow alert until July 9. An orange alert (indicating heavier downpours) has been placed in Raigad and Ratnagiri during this period. Residents, particularly in low-lying regions, are advised to get ready for possible waterlogging, have necessary items prepared, and remain informed about the latest updates on rail and road conditions.

8 July – Cloudy with moderate rain; yellow warning.

9 July – Heavy rain likely; no alert issued10 July – Moderate rain expected with cloudy skies; yellow warning.

11 July – Similar conditions with moderate rain; no warning.

12 July – Rain expected without any alerts.

13 July – Rain likely with no warning.

This is part of the ongoing monsoon season, which usually brings Mumbai its highest rainfall in July. While the rain helps refill the city’s water reservoirs, it also causes problems like waterlogging and traffic jams. Even though Mumbai has not seen very heavy rain in recent weeks, the island city has already received 57% of its usual yearly rainfall. The Santacruz area has also recorded 44% of its average annual rain.