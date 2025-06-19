Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain for Next 24 Hours; Red Alert Issued for Thane and Palghar

Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing continuous rainfall since early morning today. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai and the Palghar region for the next 24 hours due to the forecast of extremely heavy rain. The intense downpour is expected to disrupt transportation, potentially causing traffic congestion and delays for Mumbai residents. Additionally, a warning for high sea waves has been issued for Thane, Mumbai suburbs, Mumbai city, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the Sindhudurg coastal belt. Waves as high as 3.5 to 3.8 meters are expected during this period. This alert will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.

Thundershower accompanied with lightning , light to moderate rainfall , gusty wind 40 -50 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.



Small boats have been advised not to venture into the sea, and all coastal tourism and water sports activities have been recommended to halt completely, as per the State Emergency Operations Center. Rainfall has continued in Mumbai city and suburbs since morning. Currently, Mumbai’s lifeline—the local train services—are operating normally. However, if the intensity of the rain increases, it may impact the train services. On Central Railway, trains are running with a delay of around 10 minutes, while services on Western Railway are operating on time. Harbour line trains are also functioning as usual. But with increasing rainfall, commuters could face delays and congestion. Areas like Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, and Bandra in the suburbs have been hit by heavy rainfall, affecting road traffic. The Western Express Highway is witnessing slow-moving traffic. At Vakola Bridge, the road has deteriorated significantly, slowing down traffic due to numerous large potholes across the stretch.

Mumbai's Powai Lake, an artificial reservoir managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, began overflowing on Wednesday following continuous rains in the city over the last two days. Apart from Mumbai, Pune is also likely to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday. The met agency said that the rainfall will continue in Mumbai next week, with the city likely to see rain on June 23 and 24.Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall on Monday morning. After the heavy rains, several underground stations were flooded in the city, affecting the metro service.