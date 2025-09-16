Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Heavy rains lashed out Mumbai-Thane, Navi Mumbai areas on Monday, September 15, 2025. Met department has issued a warning of heavy rains with thunder in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts for the next two days. Rains have become active across the state, including Mumbai. The intensity of the rain was higher in Mumbai, especially in the suburbs. In Thane district, many roads were flooded due to rain.

Traffic on internal roads and highways in the city slowed down. 12.2 mm of rain was recorded in Thane. While 24.7 mm of rain was recorded in Colaba, 29.6 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz. Heavy rains have also been predicted in other parts of the state.

IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday. It is being said that the rain that is currently falling is not returning. Due to the low pressure area formed in Vidarbha, the state is currently in a favorable condition for rain. Therefore, the Meteorological Department says that this condition is likely to continue for two more days.

Heavy rains are impacting multiple regions of the state, including Mumbai. Previous rains have already caused crop damage, and cotton, soybean, and other kharif crops are at risk of further losses. Ahilyanagar and Nashik areas have also experienced heavy rainfall, and some villages in the Solapur district are facing floods, resulting in widespread damage to kharif crops.