Mumbai Weather Forecast: Red Alert in City, Heavy Showers Predicted in Thane, Palghar and Raigad For Sunday

Rains have caused havoc across the Maharashtra, due to low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, intensity of rains in Maharashtra has increased. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted in some parts of the state in the next two-three days. Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for Mumbai. Therefore, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to come out of their homes for essential work.

Met dept has issued a red alert for rains in Mumbai for Sunday, 28 September, 2025 Wednesday. Apart from September 28, heavy rains are expected in many areas on September 29 as well. Heavy rains occurred in some places in Mumbai on Saturday morning as well. After that, the Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for Mumbai. It had also predicted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains with lightning in some places in Konkan-Goa Marathwada and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. After that, a red alert has been issued in Mumbai for tomorrow.

Just in: IMD has issued Red Alert 🔴 for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar on September 28 amid extremely heavy rain with Thunderstorm & wind gusts at isolated places. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/54qPAiLa9N — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 27, 2025

Weather dept has forecasted heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on Sunday. Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent rain for the last two days. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in all districts of the state except Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon tomorrow. An Orange Alert has been issued for 11 districts of the state for September 28. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rain in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal districts.