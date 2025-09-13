Mumbai Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert for Mumbai-Thane, Orange Alert for Palghar; IMD Predicts Heavy Showers in Coming days

Mumbai: After days of humidity Mumbaikar's are expected to experience heavy rainfall in coming days. Met has issued alert of downpour for next four days. Mumbai and Thane are under Yellow alert of heavy rainfall at isolated places and Met has issued orange alert for Palghar as they are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

City and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky with light rains for next 48 hours. According to report e maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 25°C, respectively.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Friday. This area is likely to move towards south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh in the next two days. Due to the influence of this area, there is a possibility of widespread rain in Marathwada on September 13, and in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan on September 14 and 15 .

Mumbai

•Sept 14–15: Patchy light–moderate showers; sunny breaks possible.

•Sept 16: Showers intensify late evening/night (some heavy bursts).

•Sept 17–18 (peak): Widespread moderate–heavy rain (≈50–80 mm/day) with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds → risk of urban… — MumbaiWeatherLab (@Akshay_Sunil_) September 11, 2025

As of now Mumbai has experienced 95 percent of its average annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs receiving 2269.65 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2239.95 mm and the city area with 1767.62 mm of rainfall.