Mumbai Weather: Respiratory Issues on Rise in City Amid Swinging Temperatures

Respiratory system-related problems, including allergic cough, flu, and aggravated asthma, are on the rise in Mumbai due to fluctuating temperatures and air pollution, reported news agency PTI quoting doctors.

Doctors suggested measures like wearing a face mask, practising social distancing, avoiding contact with sick persons, and eating a balanced diet. They also recommended vaccination for flu and pneumonia as preventive measures. Mumbai has been experiencing fluctuating temperatures, including intermittent warm and cold days, since December 2024 due to varying wind patterns.

"Cold weather can cause respiratory distress. Air pollution with particulate matter (PM) and harmful chemicals, significantly takes a toll on respiratory health. Sudden temperature changes can irritate the airways aggravating conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and even allergic rhinitis," Lilavati Hospital Internal Medicine expert Dr C C Nair told PTI on Monday. He said many patients complain of cough, cold, or even chest tightness due to pneumonia.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Lifts Construction Ban as Air Pollution Comes Under Control.

"There is a 50 per cent surge in respiratory problems due to the sudden change in the temperature and cold weather. One has to be careful during winter and avoid ignoring breathlessness or constant coughing. In the OPD, 7 out of 10 patients in the age group 35-65 years are having allergic coughs necessitating long-term treatment," he added.

Even children aged 5-13 are having allergic coughs and colds, Dr Nair said, adding that medication, rest, hydration, social distancing, and hand sanitisation can be beneficial for everyone. Echoing a similar view, Zynova Shalby Hospital pulmonologist Dr Tanvi Bhatt advised vaccination for flu and pneumonia to withstand the current temperature fluctuations and pollution.

"Fluctuating temperatures in Mumbai are causing respiratory problems such as allergic cough, wheezing, flu, aggravation of asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, cold, sinusitis, breathlessness, migraine, and rhinitis," she added.

According to Dr Bhatt, cases of allergic cough, wheezing, flu, cold, sinusitis, and rhinitis have risen by 30 per cent after the weather change. The affected persons range from children aged 8-15 to senior citizens up to 75 years.

Gleneagles Hospitals' senior consultant chest physician Dr Harish Chafle said the temperature change can increase the risk of health issues related to the respiratory system.