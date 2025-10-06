Mumbai Weather Today: Clear Skies After Overnight Rain, No Fresh Rain Alert

Mumbaikars woke up to clear and bright sky after light showers in some parts of city and suburbs on Sunday. The intensity of rainfall is decreasing across the region. After weeks of heavy rainfall the weather condition has been stabilised. IMD forecasts no heavy rainfall today for Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Expect a high of 31°C and a low of 25°C. Clear skies and humidity may create warmer, less comfortable conditions for those outdoors.

As per the met department, as of October 6, no weather alert has been issued for any district in the Konkan belt, bringing some respite to residents following weeks of unsettled weather. However, thunderstorm with lightning, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at some places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Palghar might see fluctuation in weather between sun and light rainfall in some parts of city.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf8Es5 भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/rknkDWwFrS — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 5, 2025

Following light rainfall, calm weather is expected to persist in the Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of the Konkan coast. A largely dry day with gentle to moderate sea conditions is forecast, with temperatures remaining near 30°C. Residents can anticipate humid and mildly warm conditions, particularly around midday.