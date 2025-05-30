Mumbai Weather Today: Partly Cloudy with Light Rain and High Tide at 2:42 PM

Mumbai: Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies today, with occasional light to moderate rain showers likely in the city and its suburbs. The high tide at 2:42 PM is predicted to reach 4.64 meters, so residents, especially those in low-lying coastal areas, should stay cautious.

The low tide will occur at 8:51 PM tonight, with a water level of 1.64 meters. Tomorrow’s early morning high tide is scheduled for 2:21 AM, reaching 3.86 meters, followed by a low tide at 8:20 AM measuring 0.79 meters.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours from 8:00 AM yesterday to 8:00 AM today remains minimal, with the city receiving just 0.01 mm, the eastern suburbs 0.17 mm, and the western suburbs 0.63 mm.

Citizens are advised to keep track of weather updates and plan their day accordingly.