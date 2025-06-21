Mumbai Weather Update: 96% Chance of Rainfall; Yellow Alert Issued for Thane and Raigad

There is a 96% chance that Mumbai and its suburbs will witness moderate rainfall with cloudy skies throughout the day (June 21). The maximum temperatures will be 30.5 degrees Celsius and 28.3 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 73% humidity and winds at speeds of 30.2 km. The average temperature stands at 29.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather experts, the above weather pattern will continue until Sunday, June 22. The chance of rainfall will be slightly lower at 89% compared to Saturday, while the average temperature will remain around 28.9 degrees Celsius. The high tide will be 3.82 metres at 6.37 pm and 1.12 metres at 1.30 am (June 21).

On Monday, June 23, the city witnessed its highest rainfall of the week, 15 mm, with temperatures fluctuating between 27 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the surrounding areas of Mumbai, including Thane and Raigad, expecting Heavy rainfall at a few places today. Rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Marathwada and Vidarbha. In Konkan and Western Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at the ghats.