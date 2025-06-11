Mumbai Weather Update: BMC Predicts Light Rain With Thundershowers in City and Suburbs Today

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forecast on Wednesday, June 11, Mumbai and its suburbs will witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The intensity of rainfall has subsided over the past few days. However, with the advancement of the monsoon season, rain activity is expected to increase in Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The city’s tide schedule for today and tomorrow indicates significant fluctuations in sea levels, which may impact coastal and low-lying areas. High tide is expected at 12:18 pm today, reaching a peak of 4.24 meters. Another high tide will occur just after midnight at 12:04 am, with water levels rising to 3.62 meters.

Low tide is forecast for 6:24 pm this evening, when sea levels will recede to 2.04 meters. The next low tide is anticipated at 5:53 am tomorrow, dropping further to 0.65 meters.

Along the Konkan coast, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are likely. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. Light rain is expected at isolated locations in Solapur and Sangli. A yellow alert has been issued for Pune, expecting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

Rainfall had paused in recent days across Marathwada, with only light to moderate showers in some districts. However, rain activity is expected to resume. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall across all eight districts of Marathwada over the next three to four days.