Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces for 34°C Heat with High Humidity Amid Clear Skies

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has predicted clear skies for Monday, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of approximately 34 degrees Celsius, mirroring those of Sunday. However, the relative humidity is forecasted to be around 74%, potentially leading to discomfort outdoors. Temperature variations are anticipated to range between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In Navi Mumbai, the RMC anticipates a minor decrease in temperature, with the maximum expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, approximately 1 degree lower than the preceding day.

Over the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar conditions with clear skies. The Indian Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the weekend.

