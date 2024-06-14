Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces for High Tides, Heavy Rain Predicted

As the city and its suburbs awaken to a generally cloudy sky, residents can anticipate the possibility of heavy to moderate rain throughout the day. The forecast for June 14th, 2024, suggests a fluctuation in tide levels, with the high tide expected at 17:46 hours, reaching a height of 3.62 meters. Conversely, the low tide is forecasted for 10:58 hours, measuring 2.14 meters.

Looking ahead to June 15th, 2024, the high tide is projected for 06:33 hours, peaking at 2.99 meters. The low tide, occurring at 00:28 hours, is anticipated to be at 1.88 meters.

This weather pattern signals the onset of potential rainfall, urging residents to prepare for wet conditions and to exercise caution, particularly during high tide periods. Stay updated with local weather advisories for any changes throughout the day.