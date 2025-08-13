Mumbai Weather Update: City To experience Light To moderate Rainfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till August 16

Mumbai city will likely to resume with rainfall after brief break from heavy rainfall. Indian Met department has issued yellow alert. Their is no specific alert for Wednesday (August 13), however there are chance of little to moderate rainfall in parts of city. Last week heavy rainfall in Mumbai triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city leading to traffic chaos.

Meanwhile, city, along with the Konkan coast, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri has been placed under a yellow alert, cautioning residents about lightning and heavy rainfall. Weather experts attribute the renewed activity to an approaching low-pressure system, which is expected to bring significant rainfall to Konkan, Vidarbha, and Central Maharashtra over the coming days.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Tuesday, water level in 7 lakes in Mumbai continue to remain near 90% capacity, holding a total of 12,91,030 million litres of usable water. Meanwhile The India Meteorological Department also warns of extremely heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh during this period.