Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Partly Cloudy Skies With High Humidity

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has predicted partly cloudy conditions for Saturday, with a peak temperature reaching approximately 33 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud cover, relative humidity is anticipated to hover around 72%, potentially leading to discomfort outdoors.

Temperature variations are expected to range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Additionally, haze is forecasted, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 16 km/h.

In Navi Mumbai, a similar weather pattern is expected, with the maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius. Like Mumbai, the humidity in Navi Mumbai will be around 69%.

Over the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar conditions with partly clear skies in the afternoon or evening. The RMC has forecasted partly cloudy skies over the next week.

