Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up to Light Showers, IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Isolated Areas

Mumbai and the Konkan belt witnessed another spell of monsoon rains on Thursday, as the city woke up to cloudy skies and light showers. Over the past week, Maharashtra has been receiving widespread rainfall, affecting districts like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar. The intensity has varied from heavy downpours to mild drizzles, keeping most areas damp and waterlogged. The consistent showers have not only lowered day temperatures but also added to the humid conditions across the region. Daily life in urban centers continues to adjust to the persistent rainfall that shows no signs of slowing down.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या pic.twitter.com/AFzwVtmf5j — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 24, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy weather for Mumbai with chances of heavy rainfall in a few isolated pockets. Maximum temperatures are likely to stay around 29°C, while minimum readings will hover near 25°C. Winds are expected at moderate speeds, maintaining damp and sticky conditions across the city. Thane and Navi Mumbai are also seeing similar weather, alternating between sharp showers and mild drizzle. Officials have warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruptions along the Central Railway line if the downpour intensifies in the coming hours.

In Palghar, rural areas are bracing for heavy rainfall, while other parts are likely to get light showers through the day. Farmers in the region are benefiting as kharif crops gain much-needed water, but urban pockets like Vasai and Virar could face flooding concerns. The entire Konkan region has been placed under a yellow alert by the IMD, with Raigad’s ghat sections expecting particularly intense showers. Ratnagiri is on watch for rising river levels, while Sindhudurg has been warned of not only continuous rain but also strong gusty winds accompanying the wet conditions.