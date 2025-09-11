Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Morning Turns Cloudy; Light Drizzles Likely in Some Areas

Mumbai began Thursday morning under clear skies with a cool breeze, offering residents a pleasant start. The city is likely to witness generally comfortable weather, although some areas may experience light drizzles during the day. Cloudy skies will dominate, preventing harsh sunlight from breaking through. The maximum temperature is expected to stay around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 25°C. This stable weather pattern is expected to continue for the next two days before conditions change. In Navi Mumbai and Thane, similar weather trends will be observed, with occasional light rain adding only minimal impact.

Subdued Rain Across Konkan Belt

Palghar district will also observe overcast skies with the chance of light showers, while the mercury could rise to 31°C. Coastal stretches may receive mild spells of rain, but heavy showers have been ruled out for now. Further along the Konkan coast, districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are set to witness only minor rainfall activity. Residents may encounter scattered drizzles or brief showers, but widespread downpours are not expected. Temperatures in these coastal regions will remain between 30°C and 32°C. Calm winds and mild showers are contributing to a relatively subdued phase of the ongoing monsoon season.

IMD Predicts Cloudy Yet Manageable Weather

The monsoon appears to have lost its intensity across Mumbai and the Konkan belt, with only light showers and drizzles replacing the heavy rainfall of earlier weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any rain-related warnings for Mumbai or other Konkan districts today. Instead, a calm weather phase will dominate, with clouds covering much of the sky. While sunshine is expected to remain limited, conditions will largely stay manageable for residents. Over the next couple of days, this cloudy yet stable trend is predicted to persist, bringing a mix of relief and calmness to the region.