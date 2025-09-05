Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Heavy Rainfall Forecast to Disrupt Daily Life

Mumbai began its Thursday under dark clouds and persistent showers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of more heavy rainfall during the day. The department has predicted that 4 September will see mostly overcast skies with intermittent intense downpours, keeping the city on alert. The continuous monsoon activity has been affecting daily life across Mumbai and its suburbs, leading residents to brace for another rain-filled day. According to weather experts, the active monsoon phase will continue to influence the region’s weather patterns, ensuring both widespread rainfall and cloudy conditions for the next few days.

Heavy Showers Expected Till September 6

As per IMD’s extended forecast, the city will remain under the grip of strong monsoon currents until 6 September. Warnings of heavy rainfall have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, raising concerns about further waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city. Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover around 24 degrees Celsius. This combination of rain and heat is likely to create sticky, humid conditions for Mumbai’s residents, leaving little relief as they manage daily activities amid the ongoing wet weather conditions.

Respite Likely After Weekend Rains

Weather models suggest that rainfall intensity is likely to reduce from September 7, offering much-needed respite to commuters and households across Mumbai. On Sunday and Monday, the forecast points to moderate showers, followed by lighter rainfall on September 9 and 10. Unlike the earlier part of the week, no official weather warnings have been announced for this period, hinting at a temporary break in severe monsoon activity. This expected easing will come as a relief after three back-to-back days of heavy downpour, enabling smoother travel, fewer disruptions, and a gradual return to normal routines for people in the city.

Impact and Precautions for Citizens

The city’s infrastructure has already been under stress, with frequent waterlogging, traffic jams, and delays in suburban train services witnessed over recent days. The continuation of heavy showers till Saturday could add to these issues, especially in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Municipal authorities, however, remain optimistic that the anticipated slowdown in rain next week will help stabilize the situation. Until then, residents are advised to carry umbrellas, check travel updates before stepping out, and allow extra commuting time. For now, Mumbaikars must prepare for at least a couple more challenging days before conditions begin to gradually improve.