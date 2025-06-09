Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light Showers Likely; High Tide at 10:32 AM
By Amit Srivastava | Updated: June 9, 2025 10:15 IST2025-06-09T08:44:09+5:302025-06-09T10:15:52+5:30
Mumbai: The city began the day under a generally cloudy sky, with the weather department predicting light rain or thundershowers at isolated locations in Mumbai and its suburbs. Citizens are advised to remain cautious as a high tide of 3.83 meters is expected at 10:32 am, followed by another at 10:11 pm measuring 3.42 meters.
In the past 24 hours, Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall. Between June 7 at 8 am and June 8 at 8 am, the city received 25.07 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs recorded 13.59 mm and the western suburbs saw 5.66 mm.
The low tide for the day is expected at 4:22 p.m. at a level of 2.22 meters. The next low tide is forecast for early tomorrow morning, at 4:15 a.m., with a depth of 0.97 meters.
Commuters and coastal residents are urged to plan their movements accordingly, keeping in mind the tidal timings and the possibility of sudden showers.