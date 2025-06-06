Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Thunderstorms Likely; High Tide at 9:18 am

Mumbai: Mumbai began the day under generally cloudy skies, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms at isolated locations across the city and suburbs. A high tide of 3.40 meters is expected at 9:18 AM, followed by another at 8:42 PM measuring 3.43 meters, prompting authorities to advise caution in low-lying areas.

The city recorded minimal rainfall in the last 24 hours, with the island city receiving just 0.01 mm, the eastern suburbs recording 3.26 mm, and the western suburbs 1.07 mm. Low tide was observed at 2:44 PM at 2.28 meters, and another is expected early tomorrow at 3:07 AM at 1.33 meters.

With monsoon activity gradually building, residents are urged to remain alert to shifting weather patterns and plan travel accordingly.