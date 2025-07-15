Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies With Intermittent Light to Moderate Rain Likely in City and Suburbs; Check Water Levels in Seven Lakes

Mumbai woke up to a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate spells of rain expected throughout the day (July 15) in both the city and its suburbs, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city is experiencing a typical climate with humidity and light rain on Tuesday.

The expected temperature will range between 26.8 degrees Celsius and 29.1 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be 78%. There will be a 98% chance of rainfall, while the visibility will remain 8.8 km. The rainfall intensity is predicted to increase in the late afternoon.

🗓️ १५ जुलै २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यतः ढगाळ राहील. तसेच, अधूनमधून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी ३:०३ वाजता - ४.४१ मीटर



ओहोटी -

रात्री ९:११ वाजता - १.३३ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

मध्यरात्रीनंतर ३:१९ वाजता (उद्या, १६ जुलै २०२५) -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2025

The first major high tide is expected at 3:03 PM, reaching a height of 4.41 meters. Another high tide is anticipated early the next day, at 3:19 AM on July 16, with water levels rising to 3.81 meters.

Water Stock in Mumbai Lakes

The water stocks in lakes that supply drinking water to the city have increased due to significant rainfall in the catchment areas. According to the BMC data released on Tuesday, the combined stock of the seven lakes stands at 78.30%. The total water stock in lakes is 11,33,347 million litres, which amounts to 78.30% of their total capacity.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/03DlQQbOFZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2025

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. Tansa has 84.41%, Modak Sagar 100%, Middle Vaitarna 94.16%, Upper Vaitarna 77.51%, Bhatsa 70.51%, Vehar 50.57% and Tulsi 52.01%.