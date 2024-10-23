Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Forecast; Maximum Temperature to Reach 36°C

The city has witnessed intermittent rainfall over the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday's forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with chances of light rain or drizzle. No weather alerts have been issued for the city yet. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could drop to 25 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels have ranged between 69% and 86%.

Following several days of continuous showers, the IMD has forecast no week-long rainfall for Mumbai, with the city expected to experience clear skies over the next few days. On October 24, Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

From October 25 to October 28, the city is anticipated to enjoy mostly clear skies, with maximum temperatures between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures ranging from 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.

