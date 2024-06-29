Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies With Moderate to Heavy Rain Likely Today; High Tide Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued today's (June 29) weather forecast for Mumbai. The weather agency forecasted cloudy skies with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain expected in the city and suburbs on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy showers occurred on Friday in the city, prompting IMD to issue a "Yellow Alert" for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts.

However, the weather on June 29 will be partly cloudy, with a possibility of moderate rain or a thunderstorm. Heavy rain is expected again on June 30 and July 1, with cloudy skies. On July 2, the sky will be partly cloudy, with a chance of moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather update for July 3 and 4 shows continued rainfall.

As of 8:30 AM, the city has already received 2.28 mm of rain. On Friday, total rainfall was 36.01 mm. The city received an average of 44.70 mm of rain during June 28 to June 29. (ES: 41.89 mm, WS: 26.68 mm).

High Tide: The high tide today will occur at 5:36 PM, reaching a height of 4.00 meters.

Tide Timings:

High Tide:

1736 hrs: 4.00 meters.

0654 hrs (30.06.2024): 3.62 meters.

Low Tide:

0018 hrs (30.06.2024): 1.27 meters.

1236 hrs (30.06.2024): 2.04 meters.

Residents are advised to be prepared for the weather conditions and plan their activities accordingly.