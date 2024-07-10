Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky with Intermittent Moderate to Heavy Rain in City and Suburbs

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in both the city and suburbs on Wednesday, July 10.

The weather department has issued a comprehensive weather advisory forecasting widespread rainfall across various regions in India over the coming days. According to the latest IMD statement, northeastern and adjoining eastern India are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by isolated instances of extremely heavy falls, over the next 2-3 days, with a gradual decrease in intensity thereafter.

Additionally, regions including Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 5 days. “Heavy rainfall spell likely over many parts of Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days,” IMD said.

Mumbai Tide Timings:

High Tide:

15:05 hrs: 4.19 meters

02:58 hrs (July 11, 2024): 3.52 meters

Low Tide:

21:09 hrs: 1.65 meters

08:25 hrs (July 11, 2024): 1.51 meters