Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky with Intermittent Moderate to Heavy Rain in City and Suburbs
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2024 08:54 AM2024-07-10T08:54:22+5:302024-07-10T08:55:08+5:30
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in both the city and suburbs on Wednesday, July 10.
The weather department has issued a comprehensive weather advisory forecasting widespread rainfall across various regions in India over the coming days. According to the latest IMD statement, northeastern and adjoining eastern India are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by isolated instances of extremely heavy falls, over the next 2-3 days, with a gradual decrease in intensity thereafter.
#CR Monsoon Updates at 7:30 hrs on 10.07.2024.#CRUpdatespic.twitter.com/929hsPXaHK— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 10, 2024
Additionally, regions including Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Coastal Karnataka are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 5 days. “Heavy rainfall spell likely over many parts of Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days,” IMD said.
Mumbai Tide Timings:
High Tide:
15:05 hrs: 4.19 meters
02:58 hrs (July 11, 2024): 3.52 meters
Low Tide:
21:09 hrs: 1.65 meters
08:25 hrs (July 11, 2024): 1.51 meters