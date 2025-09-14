Mumbai Weather Update: Fresh Showers Bring Relief, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 48 Hours

Mumbai experienced a refreshing round of showers after a short dry spell, offering relief from the city’s increasing heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported light to moderate rain in several parts of the metropolis on Saturday. Data from the Santacruz observatory recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory showed no significant activity. The rainfall, though scattered, provided much-needed cooling for residents who were struggling with rising humidity. The sudden weather change also gave way to cloudy skies and breezy conditions, bringing some comfort to those braving the sweltering late monsoon heat of September.

The showers also had a direct impact on the day’s maximum temperatures, bringing them down noticeably. Suburban Mumbai recorded 29.5°C, while South Mumbai reported 29.7°C, easing the discomfort of recent warm days. In its latest update, the IMD issued a yellow alert for both Mumbai and Thane for the next 48 hours, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, Raigad district has been placed under an orange alert with the likelihood of very heavy showers on Sunday and Monday. Along with the rains, warnings of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning have also been issued.

As residents gear up for the fresh spell of monsoon activity, concerns over disruptions are on the rise. The IMD has cautioned that persistent heavy showers could affect daily life, particularly in terms of transport services. Suburban train operations, a lifeline for Mumbaikars, could face delays, while road traffic congestion may worsen due to waterlogged streets. Flight schedules are also at risk of being impacted if adverse weather continues. For commuters and office-goers, the possibility of prolonged travel times has raised the need for adequate preparedness during this period of unstable weather.

Low-lying pockets across Mumbai are particularly vulnerable to waterlogging, a recurring challenge every monsoon season. Civic authorities have been instructed to stay alert and maintain cleanliness in stormwater drains to prevent flooding. In addition, the IMD has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during heavy rains and to carry umbrellas or raincoats at all times. With September showers showing no signs of retreat, the Konkan belt and Mumbai remain under active monsoon influence. Both residents and officials are being reminded to prioritise safety and remain vigilant as the city navigates yet another unpredictable stretch of the rainy season.