Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions to Persist Till May 25, Power Demand Peaks at 4,000 MW

Mumbai: The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to remain steady at 34-35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is being recorded low. As a result, the heat is only expected to increase further, adding to the sweaty woes of Mumbai citizens. Apart from this, heat wave-like and humid heat conditions will be felt for five days in Mumbai, Konkan, and Gujarat along with some places. Seven districts of Konkan, including Gujarat and Mumbai, will experience humid heat wave-like conditions for five days. The impact will be felt more in Mumbai city and Thane, while the maximum temperature will be between 40 and 44 in Vidarbha and Marathwada. The situation could be felt by May 25.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: Heat Wave Predicted in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Pune from Today

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule said that unseasonal rains are likely to occur in some places with cloudy conditions till May 25.

Demand for 4,000 MW of power

ACs, fans, and coolers are being operated day and night to get rid of the heat. As a result, Mumbai's electricity demand is increasing, with the electricity demand recorded at 4,307 MW on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Tata Power supplied 1,030 MW and Adani Electricity 2,253 MW. At other times, the demand for electricity in Mumbai is recorded at 3,500 MW per day.