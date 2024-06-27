Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely at Isolated Places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad During Next 3-4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a nowcast warning for heavy spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane, and Raigad over the next 3-4 hours. The warning was issued at 8:49 PM IST on Wednesday, June 27, 2024.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be cautious during this time. They should stay indoors if possible and avoid venturing out into flooded streets or areas prone to landslides.