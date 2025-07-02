Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Over City and Suburbs Likely On July 2; Orange Alert In Konkan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, July 2. The weather department also issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, predicting heavy rainfall at

a few places.

IMD issued no a nowcast warning at 7 am today forecasting light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places across several districts in Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur for the next three to four hours.

"Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over ghats area of South Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 1, 2025

Since morning, Mumbai has been under cloudy skies, indicating heavy rainfall. The minimum temperature in the city will likely be between 28°C and 30°c. Humidity is at 81%, and the wind speed is 26 km/h.

As per the tide prediction, a high tide is expected at 5:03 PM today, reaching a height of 3.77 meters. The next high tide will occur early tomorrow morning at 5:44 AM, with a height of 3.14 meters. Low tide is predicted at 11:31 PM tonight at 1.70 meters, with another low tide tomorrow at 11:18 AM, reaching 2.35 meters.

Rainfall data collected between 8:00 AM on July 1 and 8:00 AM on July 2 shows that the city recorded 5 mm of rain, with the eastern suburbs also receiving 5 mm and the western suburbs recording 3 mm.