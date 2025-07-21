Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall With Strong Winds for Next 48 Hours Likely in City

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds in Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 48 hours. The city has been witnessing heavy downpour since Sunday night, leading to waterlogging on several roads and in low-lying areas. Vehicular traffic has also been affected during peak hours.

According to today's weather forecast, the sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with intermittent moderate rainfall and temperatures ranging between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a 95% chance of rain and humidity at 78%. However, the city is already experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall since morning.

Visuals From Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/xolaALFaXL — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

Light to moderate rain is active across South Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, and extending into Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel. Offshore weather cells near Alibag may add to the drizzle by late morning.

When Mumbai rains clean the city better than the BMC. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/ryrrdTtvS7 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 20, 2025

The Andheri subway in suburban Mumbai has been closed to traffic due to waterlogging, with water levels reaching 2 to 3 feet. Police have put up barricades at the site and temporarily closed the road. A police team has been deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure, and lifeguards, along with water-lifting pumps, have also been stationed there.

Andheri Subway Closed For Traffic

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following incessant rains, the Andheri subway has been closed due to severe waterlogging pic.twitter.com/gpQmHBQM37 — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2025

A local resident says, "This is Andheri East and it always gets waterlogged like this... Two manholes are open here and anyone could fall into them... It's the same situation every year."

The Konkan coast has been experiencing heavy rain for the past two days. Today, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.