Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Disrupt Local Train Movement, Yellow Alert in Place Till August 18

Heavy rains have pounded Mumbai, disrupting movement on several important roads. Overnight showers led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, especially in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in Maharashtra’s capital, maintaining a yellow alert until August 18. No weather warning is in place for August 16, but residents have been urged to remain cautious. Suburban train services on the harbour, western, and central lines are delayed by 10 to 15 minutes due to the downpour. The IMD advised commuters to plan travel carefully and watch for real-time updates on road and rail conditions.

According to a hyperlocal forecast shared today, areas such as BKC, Worli, Bandra, and surrounding localities will experience rainfall from 7 am onward. A detailed alert posted on X, formerly Twitter, stated: “#MumbaiRains Alerts | 7 AM Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Andheri-Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane: Consistently moderate/heavy rain showers. Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, Kurla: Heavy rains next hour. Rest of South Mumbai: Dry except few passing showers.” The IMD also predicted generally cloudy skies with varying rain intensity over the next three days.

As per the official forecast, August 14 will see a generally cloudy sky accompanied by heavy rain, with daytime temperatures near 30°C and night temperatures around 25°C. On August 15, the sky will remain overcast with moderate showers, while temperatures will hover at 29°C during the day and 24°C at night. August 16 is expected to be similar, with moderate rainfall and temperatures holding steady at 29°C in the daytime and 24°C after sunset. The IMD has recommended that citizens prepare for intermittent downpours during this period.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported on Tuesday that the city’s seven key lakes, which are the primary sources of drinking water, are currently at nearly 90% capacity. These reservoirs—Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar, Tulsi, and Middle Vaitarna—collectively hold approximately 12.91 lakh million litres of usable water. The steady inflow has been credited to consistent monsoon rainfall. Authorities have confirmed that, at present levels, Mumbai’s water supply remains secure, but they continue to monitor the situation to ensure sustainable management of these vital resources.