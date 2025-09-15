Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Hit The City, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till September 16

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms late into Sunday night, leaving several parts of the city drenched. South-Central Mumbai, in particular, recorded intense downpours during the early hours of September 15, according to weather updates. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for September 15, cautioning about heavy rain and thunder likely to continue through the day. This alert will remain in effect until Tuesday, September 16. A weather update posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 4:30 a.m. by Mumbai nowcast highlighted that nonstop heavy showers had continued for over three hours, warning of waterlogging in many areas.

Warnings of Waterlogging and Disruption:

The latest forecasts caution that southern and central zones of Mumbai may experience significant waterlogging due to the continuing downpour. With showers intensifying overnight, traffic disruptions and road blockages are expected during peak travel hours. Citizens have been advised to remain cautious while commuting, particularly in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Meteorologists have also alerted residents about more thunderstorms across the city. Heavy rainfall may overwhelm the city’s drainage systems, adding to the challenges for both civic authorities and commuters. The persistent wet spell is also expected to impact public transport services and delay daily schedules across Mumbai.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Maharashtra:

According to the IMD, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across northeastern Maharashtra in the coming days, raising concerns about possible damage to property and infrastructure. On Saturday, regions including Konkan, Goa, and Marathwada received between 120 mm and 200 mm of rain, while Madhya Maharashtra and East Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall between 70 mm and 110 mm, as reported by *The Indian Express*. The weather office explained that a low-pressure system over north Telangana and Vidarbha, along with cyclonic circulation, is moving northwestward. This system is likely to persist as an upper-level circulation over central Vidarbha.

Mumbai Weather Outlook for the Week:

The IMD’s forecast for Mumbai highlights a week of gloomy and rainy conditions. On September 15, the city will remain partly cloudy with moderate showers or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 24°C. On September 16, skies will be overcast with steady rain, as temperatures dip slightly to 28°C and 23°C. From September 17 to 20, the forecast suggests persistent rainfall with maximum temperatures around 29°C and minimums near 24°C. Residents can expect cloudy skies and damp weather throughout, with consistent precipitation likely to affect daily life and restrict outdoor activities across the city.