Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Panvel, Dadar and Mira Bhayandar, Water Logging Reported Outside Railway Stations (Watch Video)

As the monsoon season sweeps across the Indian subcontinent, Mumbai finds itself engulfed in the relentless embrace of heavy rainfall. The city's central areas, including Dadar and Kurla, are currently bearing the brunt of nature's fury, with rain bands intensifying and promising to persist in the coming hours. Borivali, Dahisar also getting rains now. Chembur Ghatkopar areas have also started getting heavy rain. Moreover, water logging has been reported outside several railway stations including Vikhroli. Many parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday morning leading to severe waterlogging in different areas. The pre-monsoon showers that left Mumbaikars complaining about waterlogging and traffic jams are expected to be followed by heavy monsoon rains in the next 48 hours.

Mumbai has yet to declare the official arrival of the monsoon. However, the city started receiving heavy rainfall on Saturday night. Several other Maharashtra cities, including Pune, witnessed heavy downpours and waterlogging on Saturday because of rainfall. Hours after rainfall began in the city, several netizens shared the visuals of waterlogged streets and long traffic jams on roads from different parts of the Maximum city.

While many social media users cheered the onset of rainy season in the city, a few others highlighted the poor sewage system of the city which led to waterlogging after overnight rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department scientists, weather conditions are favourable in Mumbai and may result in the timely arrival of monsoon. The city is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday and in the coming two to three days. The weather agency has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds at the speed of 50-60 kmph and thunderstorms. The official date for the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai was between June 10 and June 15.

