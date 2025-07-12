Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Showers, Humid Conditions Expected Throughout the Day

Mumbai is experiencing a typical monsoon day on July 12, with temperatures ranging between 27.1°C and 29.6°C. There is a 97% chance of rain and light winds at 22 kph. The weather forecast indicates cloudy conditions with occasional rain throughout the day, maintaining an average temperature of 28.2°C and 73% humidity.

The morning begins with light showers, which are expected to intensify during the afternoon hours. Visibility remains at 9.6 km, though it may decrease during heavier rainfall. Wind conditions are expected to stay moderate at 22 kph throughout the day. The weather pattern suggests clearer skies by evening, offering potential glimpses of sunset through scattered clouds. These conditions are characteristic of Mumbai’s monsoon season, featuring intermittent rain and breezy weather.

The upcoming week is forecast to maintain similar monsoon patterns. On July 13, there’s a slight decrease in rain probability to 88%, with temperatures ranging between 27.1°C and 29.7°C.

July 14 is expected to bring increased precipitation, with 4.55 mm of rainfall forecast and humidity levels remaining at 73%. Rainfall is predicted to intensify further on July 15, with an estimated 6.85 mm of rain. Weather conditions are anticipated to improve from July 16, with rain chances dropping to 85%. July 17 is forecast to mark a transition toward clearer weather, featuring a mix of sun and clouds with reduced precipitation.

Tuesday’s moderate rainfall may affect low-lying areas of the city, potentially causing waterlogging. These conditions align with typical monsoon patterns experienced in Mumbai during this season.