Mumbai Weather Update: High Humidity to Persist, Maximum Temperature Drops but Discomfort Continues

The maximum temperature in Mumbai has dropped by five to six degrees, the city and its suburbs will continue to experience discomfort due to high humidity levels on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity levels in Mumbai are expected to be high on Saturday and Sunday, leading to an increase in discomfort. The maximum temperature in Mumbai and its suburbs is expected to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Yellow alert issued for coastal Konkan, parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Konkan, including Mumbai, and parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada for Saturday and Sunday. This indicates that these regions are likely to experience hot and humid conditions, with the possibility of heatwave-like conditions in some areas.

Heatwave conditions likely in Pune, Solapur, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Pune, Solapur, Beed, Latur, and Osmanabad for Saturday and Sunday. This indicates that these regions are likely to experience heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius.

As the temperature rises authorities have asked residents of Mumbai, Thane, and other affected areas to take precautions against the heat and humidity. They requested people to stay hydrated, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.