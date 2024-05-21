Mumbai Weather Update: Hot and Humid Conditions to Prevail in City

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) has issued its local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs, predicting a mixed weather pattern over the next 24 hours. Commencing with partly cloudy skies in the morning, the day is anticipated to witness a gradual transition to clearer conditions by afternoon and evening.

Maximum and minimum temperatures around 35°C and 29°C

However, residents are cautioned to brace for enduringly hot and humid weather across both the city and its outskirts. Temperature-wise, highs are projected to reach around 35°C, while nighttime lows are expected to settle near 29°C. With such conditions prevailing, Mumbai residents are advised to take necessary precautions to beat the heat and stay hydrated.

#WATCH | A local resident of Mumbai, Sundar Pujari says "It is extremely hot in Mumbai...From the past week, the temperature has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius..."

"It is extremely hot in Mumbai. From the past week, the temperature has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, said Sundar Pujari, a local resident of Mumbai.

As temperatures continue to soar in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday advised caution against prolonged exposure to heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave and hot and humid weather warning for the next seven days in New Delhi.

The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the national capital's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the country.