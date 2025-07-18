Mumbai Weather Update: Humidity With Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely Today; Water Stock in Lakes at 81.47%

Mumbaikars are likely to feel a warmer climate today (July 18), with temperatures ranging between 27.4 and 29.3 degrees Celsius, intermediate rains, and 75% humidity. The chance of rainfall in Mumbai is predicted to be 90% with cloudy skies. The maximum temperature in the afternoon is likely to be 29.3 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon is expected to be harsh throughout July, with various areas in South Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall. Waterlogging is expected in low-lying areas, including Mahim, Parel, Dadar, Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Hindmata, Sion, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Powai, and Mulund.

🗓️ १८ जुलै २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहील. तसेच, हलका ते मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्‍यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सायंकाळी ५:०२ वाजता - ३.८७ मीटर



ओहोटी -

रात्री ११:३८ वाजता - १.१७ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ६:३७ वाजता (उद्या, १९ जुलै २०२५) - ३.५९ मीटर



ओहोटी… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 18, 2025

Heavy rains are expected in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Nerul, Koparkhairane, and Ghansoli. Thane and Palghar may witness light to moderate rainfall today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Mumbai's Santacruz reported a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the Colaba observatory reported 31.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The high tide is likely to be 5.02 PM and reach 3.87 meters, while the low tide will be expected at 11.38 PM and reach 1.17 meters. On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the high tide is forecast to be 6.37 AM and reach 3.59 meters, followed by low tide at 12.15 PM and reach 2.26 meters.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatespic.twitter.com/Sf8cDKHSGa — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 18, 2025

The water level in the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai stands at 81.47% which is 11,79,147 million liters July 18, according to the BMC. Water stock in Tansa 91.04%, Modak Sagar 99.99%, Middle Vaitarna 92.43%, Upper Vaitarna 76.64%, Bhatsa 76.20%, Vehar 52.58% and Tulsi 53.62%.