Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain and Cloudy Skies for August 4

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai and its nearby suburbs will experience cloudy weather with occasional light rain throughout the day. According to the Santacruz weather observatory, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Similarly, Colaba reported a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius. The tide schedule for August 4 shows a high tide at 8:43 am with a height of 3.30 meters and another at 7:37 pm measuring 2.88 meters. A low tide of 2.60 meters was observed at 2:49 pm.

Between 8 am on August 3 and 8 am on August 4, Mumbai recorded light rainfall across different regions. Rainfall measured 0.60 mm in the city area, 0.89 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 2.89 mm in the western suburbs. While the showers were minimal, occasional drizzles are expected to continue in certain pockets. The IMD has urged residents to stay cautious, particularly during high tide hours in coastal and low-lying areas. On a positive note, heavy rainfall in catchment zones has led to a significant rise in water levels across the city’s reservoirs that supply drinking water.

According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, the cumulative water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai stood at 12,91,877 million litres, which amounts to 89.26 per cent of total capacity. The civic body highlighted that consistent rainfall in the catchment areas has considerably improved the water availability situation in the city. The reservoirs supplying water include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi. These lakes collectively ensure a steady supply of drinking water to Mumbai residents, significantly reducing the immediate risk of water shortages.

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar has reached full capacity at 100 per cent, while Tansa stands at 98.57 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 96.58 per cent. Upper Vaitarna is currently at 82.98 per cent, Bhatsa at 86.14 per cent, Vehar at 72.73 per cent, and Tulsi at 84.83 per cent. Water from Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Vaitarna lakes mainly caters to western suburbs such as Dahisar to Bandra, as well as the western parts of the island city including Mahim and Malabar Hill. The Bhatsa system, comprising Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi, supplies water to the eastern suburbs and inner city areas.