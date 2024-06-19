Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain Across City; Heavy Downpour Likely in Isolated Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city and suburbs can expect generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers. There is also a chance of heavy rainfall occurring at isolated locations. Temperatures are likely to hover around 35°C for the maximum and 26°C for the minimum.

Over the next 48 hours, the IMD anticipates a generally cloudy sky with the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall in both the city and suburbs. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 33°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25°C.

Suburban trains are currently running on schedule, with no reports from Central and Western Railways indicating delays. According to BMC disaster management, there have been no reports of tree falls or waterlogging issues.

After experiencing an extended period of dry weather, Mumbai and its outskirts are set to welcome moderate rainfall from June 19, according to the IMD. The city saw brief spells of light rain over three consecutive nights recently, followed by a dry spell lasting a week.