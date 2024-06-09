Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate to Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds In City

Heavy rains hit Mumbai on Sunday morning. IMD has issued alerts for various districts in Maharashtra. A red alert for Sindhudurg, an orange alert for Ratnagiri, and a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad for June 9.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rain with strong winds are expected in these regions. Officials have emphasized caution due to the severe weather conditions. The outlook for Maharashtra forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad from 4:00 am on Sunday. The public is advised to take necessary precautions when going out.

Its been raining throughout the night and more Intense rains expected especially Northern Suburbs-Thane-Kalyan very heavy rains expected. Monsoon should be declared within 24 hours ⛈️⛈️ #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/vOKsKhJnh7 — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) June 9, 2024

On Saturday, the IMD stated that the southwest monsoon had progressed into parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.The IMD highlighted conducive conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance into the central Arabian Sea, more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), and Telangana in the next 2-3 days.

Following a heatwave, various regions in the country saw light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Guwahati experienced waterlogging, Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh received rain, and heavy showers hit Chennai. Additionally, there were light rain showers in Hubbali, Karnataka.