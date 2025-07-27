Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rain and Strong Winds as High Tide Alert Issued

Mumbai has been experiencing persistent moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the past week, leading to heightened alerts from local authorities. On Sunday, July 27, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a warning about a high tide expected in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also cautioned that gusty winds will prevail across the city throughout the day. Civic officials reported that the tide could reach up to 4.60 metres at approximately 1.56 pm on Sunday. This marks the fifth day in a row where tides have risen above the 4-metre mark, prompting increased vigilance from authorities.

On the previous day, July 26, Mumbai recorded a high tide of 4.67 metres around 1.20 pm, while July 25 saw tides reaching 4.66 metres at 12.44 pm. Authorities anticipate another elevated tide on Monday, July 28, expected to touch 4.04 metres in the afternoon. In view of continued high tides since July 24, the BMC has strongly advised residents and visitors to avoid coastal areas to ensure safety. Additionally, a low tide measuring approximately 1.19 metres is predicted to occur around 8 pm on Sunday, further influencing the city’s tidal dynamics.

According to the IMD, Mumbai will continue to experience gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour, accompanied by consistent cloud cover and intermittent rainfall throughout the day. Light to moderate showers are forecasted for not just Mumbai, but also for nearby districts such as Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg over the next three to four hours. These weather conditions could lead to localized waterlogging, and authorities remain on alert to handle any disruptions caused by the ongoing weather system in the region.

Rainfall data recorded by the BMC’s Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) shows varying precipitation across the city. As of 8 am on July 27, Mumbai’s eastern suburbs received the highest rainfall, amounting to 17.16 mm. This was followed by 13.71 mm in the western suburbs and 10.18 mm in the island city area. These statistics highlight the uneven distribution of rainfall within the city limits, further complicating civic response measures. The BMC continues to monitor the situation closely and has deployed response teams in key areas prone to flooding and heavy water accumulation.