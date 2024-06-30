Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Monday; Yellow Alert For Thane, Palghar

The upcoming week in the city is forecasted to be rainy, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Mumbai and Raigad on July 1, Monday. This alert signifies the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. IMD officials have noted that the strengthening westerly winds will bring significant rainfall on July 1.

Simultaneously, Thane and Palghar have been issued a yellow alert for the same date, indicating heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Recent days have seen consistent rainfall in the city, marking the establishment of the monsoon since its onset on June 9, according to IMD officials. With the westerly winds gaining strength and an offshore trough forming in the Arabian Sea, meteorologists anticipate increased rainfall activity in the coming week.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on June 29, IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 25.2 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz observatory recorded 33.4 mm. This month, Colaba has recorded a total of 491.2 mm of rain, while Santacruz has recorded 321.7 mm