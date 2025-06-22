Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rainfall Likely to Intensify Till June 24

The monsoon, which officially arrived in Mumbai on May 26, continues to bring steady showers across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a slight increase in rainfall is expected over the next three days, prompting the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, to issue a yellow alert from June 22 to June 24.

“We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall activity between June 22 and 24 as the westerly winds are strengthening and aligning,” said Sushma Nair, Scientist at RMC, IMD. However, she emphasized that the alert is a precautionary update and not a cause for alarm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that Mumbai is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 25°C today. Tidal activity includes the lowest tide at 1.30 am (1.12 metres) and the highest at 8.25 am (3.78 metres).

As of Saturday morning, June 21, the city’s seven lakes held 25.87% of their total water storage capacity, amounting to 3,74,419 million litres out of a total of 14,47,363 million litres. Despite the ongoing rainfall, daytime temperatures remain around 32°C with high humidity levels—conditions that the IMD considers normal for June in Mumbai.

"Even with the rain, temperatures around 32°C are typical for this time of year. A one or two-degree variation is normal,” Nair noted. The IMD forecasts that from June 25 onwards, normal monsoon conditions will resume with moderate rainfall and no major disruptions expected to daily life.