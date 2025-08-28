Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for August 28, Predicts Wet Spell in Coming Days

Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rainfall across different parts of the city on Thursday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to continue a yellow alert. Although officials have ruled out the possibility of very heavy showers on August 28, the city is likely to see intermittent spells of rain through the day. According to weather forecasts, the maximum temperature is expected to remain close to 28°C while the minimum may drop to 26°C. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as unpredictable showers could disrupt daily activities in some areas.

City authorities have further warned that if rainfall intensifies suddenly, waterlogging may occur in low-lying localities such as Dadar, Kurla, and Andheri, which are historically prone to flooding. The IMD has also indicated that Mumbai could record normal to above-normal rainfall through August and September. This forecast keeps the city on alert for sudden weather fluctuations. Meanwhile, the broader Konkan belt, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, has been predicted to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. In some pockets, extremely heavy showers may occur along with gusty winds moving at speeds between 30 and 40 km/h.

Looking ahead, Mumbai’s forecast for the coming days suggests a continuation of wet conditions. On August 29, the city is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with cloudy skies dominating the weather pattern. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C, while nighttime temperatures may dip to 24°C. On the following day, August 30, weather models indicate moderate rainfall, with temperatures fluctuating between 27°C and 25°C. Such conditions may bring temporary relief from the heat but could disrupt road and rail travel in certain areas.

The rainfall activity is predicted to extend into the last days of August and the beginning of September. On August 31, Mumbai is likely to receive showers accompanied by daytime temperatures of around 28°C and nighttime lows of nearly 25°C. The wet spell is set to continue on September 1, with more rainfall anticipated across the city. Temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 26°C on that day. Overall, the IMD’s forecast signals a largely wet period ahead for Mumbai, urging residents to prepare for travel disruptions and stay alert for weather advisories.