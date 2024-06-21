Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City, Moderate to Heavy Rain Likely Predicted Today

Mumbai is bracing itself for heavy rainfall following a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) until Friday, June 21. The city is expected to experience cloudy weather conditions with forecasts indicating moderate to heavy showers throughout the day..

In response to the forecast, civic authorities are enhancing preparations, including ensuring adequate drainage and emergency response readiness. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay informed with weather updates, and take precautionary measures for safety.

Mumbai experienced an early arrival of rains, followed by a decrease in the intensity of showers. But the rainfall began to intensify again earlier this week. The IMD had earlier predicted excess of rainfall for the year in its long-range forecast.

The monsoon current (in Maharashtra) is becoming moderately strong, Chief Scientist, India Meteorological Department, Sunil Kamble said.

The IMD bulletin has stated that the ongoing conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh.Parts of Gangetic West Bengal, northwest Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand will also witness monsoon advancement during the next 3-4 days, it said.