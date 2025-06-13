Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Three Days, Temperature Dip as Rains Set In

It is recommended that residents prepare for uncertain weather conditions today, as the prediction suggests thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) most recent Mumbai weather updates, there may be isolated areas throughout the city and suburbs that experience heavy rainfall. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to get mild to moderate rain at first, but by the weekend, the intensity is expected to increase, with isolated areas perhaps seeing heavy rainfall. These areas are under a three-day, yellow alert.

Friday's temperatures at the IMD's Santacruz observatory ranged from a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34.1 degrees Celsius. According to the most recent Mumbai weather reports, the Colaba observatory recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.7 degrees. The city received an average of 25 mm of rain between 8 a.m. on June 12 and 8 a.m. on June 13, according to official data. During the same period, the western suburbs reported 12 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 9 mm.

In the meantime, high tide levels are anticipated to reach 4.33 meters at 1:35 pm on June 13 and 3.67 meters at 1:15 am on June 14. Low tide, which is predicted to be 1.96 meters, will occur today at 7:38 pm and 0.71 meters at 7:01 am on June 14.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai News: Border Crackdown Forces Indian Woman to Part With Children and Husband Amid Citizenship Chaos

The city may see an uptick in rainfall activity in the coming days as the monsoon season is peaking.

According to the IMD, quantitatively, the country-wide southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall is expected to be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of +4%. This means that above-normal rainfall is most likely to occur during the monsoon season (June to September) of 2025.

IMD in a press release stated, "The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2025) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106% of LPA), normal over Northwest India (92-108% of LPA) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA)."

Over the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ), which includes the majority of the nation's rainfed agricultural areas, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall is most expected to be above average (>106% of LPA). Except for a few regions in the Northwest and East India, as well as numerous regions in Northeast India, where below-average rainfall is predicted, most of the country is expected to see normal to above-normal rainfall from June to September 2025.