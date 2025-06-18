Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Heavy Rainfall Expected To Hit the City

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai on June 19, stating that heavy rainfall is possible. The sky will be cloudy, and rainfall is expected in isolated areas of the city. According to Mumbai's weather updates, the IMD’s Satnacruz observatory recorded the highest temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius on June 18. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius on June 18 and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of 4.02 meters might occur today at 4:57 pm, and a low tide of 1.61 meters is expected to occur at 11:32 pm on June 18. On June 19, a high tide of 3.38 meters is expected at 5:47 am, and a low tide of 1.87 meters is expected at 11:21 am.

IMD stated that heavy rainfall is expected to hit Maharashtra for the next four days. Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions can expect heavy downpour due to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg can expect heavy rains from June 18 to June 21. Apart from Mumbai, heavy showers are expected to hit its surrounding regions of Thane and Palghar.

In the Ghats region, particularly in Pune and Satara, heavy rainfall is anticipated for the next four days. Kolhapur can witness rain on June 19 and 20. Nashik Ghats can expect rain only on June 18.

Also Read: Hindi Made Mandatory As Third Language in Schools; Maharashtra Govt Issues GR

However, the city areas of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara are likely to witness moderate rains, and Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar can expect thunderstorms. Light showers are expected to hit Ahmednagar, Sangli, and Solapur. IMD advises all citizens to stay cautious. Farmers should stay alert as the rains can damage their crops.

The water levels in the lakes that supply drinking water to the city are going up after Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the overall stock available in all seven reservoirs of Mumbai stands at 10.19%. According to the records available with the BMC, the water stock present in these reservoirs is 1,47,488 million litres.