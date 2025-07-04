Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow and Orange Alerts as Heavy Rainfall Likely in City and Nearby Districts on July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts for Mumbai and nearby areas falling under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Friday, July 4. According to the weather department, Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane will witness heavy rainfall at a few places, while Raigad will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, as an orange alert has been sounded for the district for today.

Meanwhile, the city woke up to a generally cloudy sky this morning, with the weather department forecasting the possibility of moderate rain at isolated places across the city and its suburbs. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Satara.

Also Read | Mumbai Bullet Train Terminal to Connect with Metro Lines 2B and 3.

Due to heavy rains on Thursday, the water level of Jagbudi in Ratnagiri and the Panchganga river in Kolhapur has gradually increased. The district administration of Ratnagiri issued an alert to the people living along the river.

Today’s tide timings indicate a high tide at 7:01 AM, reaching 3.14 meters, followed by another high tide at 6:18 PM, peaking at 3.33 meters. Low tide is expected at 12:36 PM with water levels receding to 2.51 meters, and the next low tide will occur early tomorrow at 1:11 AM, measuring 1.59 meters.

Rainfall data collected between 8:00 AM on July 3 and 8:00 AM on July 4 shows a notable increase in precipitation across the city. Mumbai recorded 17 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs received 28 mm and the western suburbs saw 24 mm.