Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts 98% Rain Probability, Scattered Showers and 4.00m High Tide Expected Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mild temperatures along with intermittent showers, with a 98% chance of rainfall later in the day, especially during the afternoon of July 11. Citizens are advised to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated. The forecast indicates temperature fluctuations between 27°C and 29.9°C, humidity levels around 74%, and wind speeds peaking at 21.6 km/h. Commuters should prepare for potentially slippery roads, especially during heavy afternoon showers. Visibility is estimated at a moderate 9.3 km. Morning hours may offer a temporary break from the rain before it intensifies later in the day.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously due to wet roads caused by expected downpours. The upcoming week forecasts continued rain, with Monday projected to witness the heaviest showers, reaching a peak temperature of around 29.1°C. Substantial rainfall may lead to waterlogging in various areas. Following Monday, the intensity of the rain is expected to lessen, and temperatures are predicted to rise to approximately 30°C by Wednesday and Thursday. These changes may provide more favorable conditions for outdoor plans. While morning periods might offer drier weather, it's important to stay prepared for changing conditions throughout the day, especially during peak rain hours.

Cloudy skies are likely to dominate, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, with the Konkan coast and surrounding regions most affected. Comfortable temperature ranges are forecast, with highs of 30-32°C and lows of 25-27°C. Humidity is projected to stay elevated between 80% and 85%, while wind gusts could reach 40-50 km/h during downpours. A significant high tide of 4.00 meters is predicted at 11:25 am, raising concerns over flooding in low-lying zones, especially if it coincides with heavy rain. Residents should avoid flood-prone areas and follow traffic alerts. A yellow alert starts July 12, with an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri.