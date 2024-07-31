Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies and Moderate Rain; Check High Tide Timings

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a generally cloudy sky for Mumbai, with moderate rain expected in both the city and its suburbs.

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, the IMD’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded intermittent rainfall of 10.4 mm and 15.5 mm, respectively. As July comes to a close, total water stocks have increased to 10.9 lakh million liters, which is 75% of the reservoir capacity. This is a slight improvement from last year’s figures on the same date, when water stocks were at 10.7 lakh million liters, or 74%. Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lifted the 10% water cut on Monday.

The tide schedule for today is as follows: high tide at 09:18 hours with a height of 3.75 meters, and low tide at 15:09 hours at 2.32 meters. Tonight, the high tide will occur at 20:40 hours, reaching 3.16 meters, while the low tide on the following day, August 1, 2024, is expected at 03:11 hours, with a height of 1.09 meters.

